Russia considers issue of China’s accession to New START treaty ‘completely contrived’

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Moscow considers the issue of China’s accession to the New START Treaty completely contrived, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"We speak against any artificial linkages that may jeopardize the resolution of this ever more pressing issue. Above all, we talk about the entirely contrived issue of pulling China into bilateral Russian-US mechanisms, which we have spoken about repeatedly," the diplomat said. "The Russian position is well known and remains unchanged. We are ready to support any multilateral schemes that may contribute to the goal of strengthening international security and stability; however, they must not be forced but implemented voluntarily, on a consensus basis, with interests and concerns of all potential participants taken into account."