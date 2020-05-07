Putin, Trump agree to boost coordination in fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States have agreed to boost coordination in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday following a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

"When discussing the coronavirus situation, they welcomed bilateral cooperation," the statement reads. The two presidents "agreed to boost coordination in this area."

"In particular, the US has suggested sending a shipment of medical equipment to Russia," the Kremlin press service added.