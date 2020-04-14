Putin says extraordinary measures required to halt spread of coronavirus

"We really do need extraordinary measures to halt the spread of the infection," the president said.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 14. /TASS/. Extraordinary measures are required to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a video conference between members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Tuesday.

Putin stressed that the pandemic had affected all spheres of life negatively nearly in the entire world. "The mobility of the population has gone down, the sale of goods and services has been compromised, the global financial and commodity markets are subject to volatility. This is very important to us," he noted, adding that the pressure on the healthcare system rises considerably.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,900,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 119,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 453,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,694 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 170 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.