Russia’s upper house approves major fines for healthy citizens’ quarantine violation

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) has convened for an urgent plenary meeting and approved amendments to the Russian Code of Administrative Offences introducing fines of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,800) for citizens who break quarantine rules when not infected by diseases or viruses.

In accordance with the document, citizens will face a fine of between 15,000 rubles ($200) and 40,000 rubles ($500) for violating quarantine measures provoking further spread of disease. Officials have their fines set between 50,000 rubles ($635) and 150,000 rubles ($1,900), while legal entities will have to pay between 200,000 rubles ($2,500) and 500,000 rubles ($6,350) or face administrative suspension of their business activities of up to 30 days.

If these violations resulted in health complications or death of other people but do not qualify as a crime, then fines will increase for all categories: citizens will be fined between 150,000 rubles ($1,900) and 300,000 rubles ($3,800), officials will pay between 300,000 rubles ($3,800) and 500,000 rubles ($6,350), while legal entities will face a fine of between 500,000 rubles ($6,350) and 1 million rubles ($12,700) or face administrative suspension of their business activities of up to 90 days.