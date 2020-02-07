Parliamentary polls seen as only way for Venezuelan radicals to stay in politics - Lavrov

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections in Venezuela in 2020 is the only possibility for the radical opposition to stay in politics, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are convinced that ambitions of individual politicians must not dominate the interests of entire society," he said at a meeting with activists of the National Dialogue Roundtable. "And, of course, as you have agreed, we hope you will have a common approach to the new National Electoral Council and the National Assembly in 2020. I am convinced that these elections present the only possibility for radicals not to deprive themselves of future in Venezuela’s political life."

"It is a possibility for them to return to the civilized framework and take part in popular court, so to say, judging political forces in the country. Only the people can decide how these or those politicians can satisfy their aspirations," he said.