Washington did not discuss ‘Deal of the Century’ with Moscow — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. The United States did not hold consultations with Russia on a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Russia’s Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.

Israeli Envoy to the UN Danny Danon, in turn, said that his country was looking forward to the unveiling of the plan.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the White House would unveil a plan for peace in the Middle East on Tuesday. According to Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the initiative, and Palestine was expected to support it in the future. "Many of the Arab nations have agreed to it," the US president added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier pointed out that the United States’ initiative sought to reject the two-state solution.