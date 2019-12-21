{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
UKRAINE CRISIS

Ukraine suggests areas ‘in the open field’ for forces pullback in Donbass - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister noted that it will have no impact on the security of people

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. At the talks on disengagement of forces in Donbass, Ukraine proposed three patches ‘in the open field’ that will have an insignificant impact on security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Channel One on Saturday.

"According to my information, the Ukrainian side suggested three areas ‘in the open field’ which will have no impact on the security of people," Lavrov said.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on Monday, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of "all identified for all identified" by the yearend. The summit’s participants also called for a complete and all-embracing ceasefire before the end of 2019 and agreed to support an accord within the framework of the Contact Group on the political settlement in eastern Ukraine on three additional sections of disengaging forces and weapons in the conflict area by the end of March 2020.

Tags
Ukraine crisisSergey Lavrov
Trump pens letter saying ready to continue dialogue to repair US-Russia ties - Lavrov
It was a short letter, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine sign protocol on gas transit, claim settlement — Gazprom
The current contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz on Russian gas transit expires on 31 December 2019
Read more
Militants use drone to drop bomb on Syrian government forces' positions
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that two Syrian servicemen were injured in the attack
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky signs law prolonging special status of Donbass
The Ukrainian parliament approved the aforementioned law on December 12
Read more
West deals heavy blow to Ukraine while blaming Russia, Putin says
Among the blows, Putin named the EU requirements on exporting round timber from the Carpathians, which could deprive the region of forest, the International Monetary Fund’s recommendations to cancel domestic gas discounts and more
Read more
Putin says Russia strives to conclude gas transit agreement with Ukraine
The terms of agreement should be mutually acceptable, the Russian president noted
Read more
Russia’s interest in joining G7 ‘gone for good’ — senior diplomat
Russia's senior diplomat pointed to the presence of other formats where "really serious matters" are debated
Read more
Russia to mirror US sanctions, Putin says
Russia wants to improve its relations with Washington regardless of who is in power in the US, Putin said
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver four nuclear-powered subs to Russian Navy in 2020
A source in the Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the Navy would receive six submarines at once next year
Read more
Putin notes rapid development of Russian defense industry
Read more
Putin: Russia has to take into account possible deployment of US missiles in Japan
Japan intends to deploy US Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory by 2023 as part of its military interaction with the United States
Read more
NATO drills indicate preparations for large-scale conflict — Russian General Staff
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasinov said that "military activities are increasing in the Baltic States and Poland, in the Black and Baltic Seas"
Read more
One FSB officer killed in shootout in downtown Moscow
Read more
Trump impeachment crusade continuation of domestic political strife in US, says Putin
Read more
Unidentified individual opens fire in central Moscow, casualties reported, FSB says
According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin was briefed about shooting incident
Read more
Tu-22M3 bomber sustains damage during emergency landing in Russia’s south — source
The bomber performed its flight without an ammunition load and caused no damage on the ground, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered submarine gets new control system
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan is a modernized fourth-generation ship
Read more
Recent events prove Guaido’s plan in Venezuela has failed — Russian diplomat
On December 15, Venezuelan Minister of Communications Jorge Rodriguez stated that members of the Venezuelan opposition had plotted a terrorist attack against military units in the state of Sucre
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet once again tested in Syria — Russian General Staff
All planned tasks were successfully fulfilled, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff
Read more
Putin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ remarks from overseas, vows to uphold Russia’s interests
The Russian president was challenged with a question by a British journalist about a comparison between the Russian leader and a character from the Harry Potter book series made by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Read more
Russian General Staff confirms Kinzhal missile was test-launched in the Arctic
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Kinzhal missiles "were test-launched on training ranges in different climate conditions, including in the Arctic"
Read more
Russian heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to leave repair dock in 2020
The work aboard the ship is proceeding in accordance with the schedule, according to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko
Read more
Russian troops receive first batch of ADC amphibious assault rifles
Last week, the delivery of first batch of the assault rifles under the state procurement order has been completed
Read more
Putin says Chechnya’s head Kadyrov lives under constant threat
Putin explained his reasons for awarding the Hero of Russia title to Ramzan Kadyrov
Read more
Russia surprised over US bill on sanctions for 'Libyan intervention'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Russian stance on Libya remains unchanged
Read more
Putin says clause on two ‘consecutive’ presidential terms might be dropped
Putin remarked that this wording made "some political scientists and public figures feel certain confusion"
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to deliver latest Project 955A nuclear-powered sub to Navy
The developer continues building two groupings of fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines, according to the CEO
Read more
Trump signs new defense budget that envisages sanctions against Russia
The defense budget stands at $738 billion, which is 3.1% more than in the 2019 fiscal year ($716 billion)
Read more
Poroshenko himself insisted Minsk agreements be signed by Donbass leaders — Putin
The Russian president pointed to the fact that elections were held in the two republics of Donbass, which, according to him, is democratic
Read more
RVSN to be fully equipped with modern weaponry in coming years — defense minister
Currently, the share of modern equipment in service with the Strategic Missile Forces is 76%
Read more
Payment of around $3 bln by Gazprom may be part of package gas agreement with Ukraine
Trilateral gas talks between Russia, the European Union and Ukraine were held in Berlin on Thursday where the sides agreed on a draft gas deal
Read more
Press review: Iran’s envoy spotlights better Russia ties and can Saudis revive Syria's oil
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 19
Read more
Putin holds his annual press conference
A record-breaking number of journalists have been accredited for this year’s conference
Read more
Construction of railway segment of Crimean Bridge completed
The 19-kilometer Crimean Bridge, the longest one in Russia, will provide uninterrupted transport link between Crimea and other regions of Russia
Read more
Russia inherited myriad of ethnic ‘sore points’ after USSR collapsed, says Putin
Focusing on the role of Vladimir Lenin in Russia’s history, Putin stressed that he was acting not as a state leader, but as a "revolutionary"
Read more
Syrian government army repels two attacks by militants in Idlib
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Yury Borenkov said that 17 Syrian servicemen were killed and 42 injured in the attacks
Read more
Putin to hold his 15th big media conference
A record-breaking number of journalists have been accredited
Read more
Five people injured in Lubyanka shooting incident in downtown Moscow, says ministry
The shooter acted alone, the Federal Security Service said
Read more
Four FSB officers, one civilian wounded in Lubyanka shooting — investigators
Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said that one FSB officer was killed in the shooting
Read more
Allseas suspends Nord Stream 2 activities due to threat of US sanctions
It was reported earlier that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines came into force
Read more
Press review: Does Putin want to change the Constitution and sanctions 'from hell' looming
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 20
Read more
US secretary of state discusses situation around Nord Stream 2 with German minister
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday
Read more
Boeing, NASA announce problem with Starliner spacecraft’s insertion in orbit
The Starliner spacecraft is intended to eventually carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station
Read more
Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream come into force - US Treasury
These sanctions included in the military budget for the 2020 fiscal year signed by US President Donald Trump
Read more
First fast food restaurant in Chukotka’s capital: what’s on the menu?
Recently, the menu has been expanded: instead of 50 dishes, guests are now offered 200
Read more
US Senate Committee approves sanctions against Russia
The bill will be presented to the Senate now, where it can be revised
Read more
Russia replaces orbital missile early warning system with new satellites
The Oko-1 orbital grouping comprised eight satellites and ceased to operate in 2014
Read more
TASS posts first video of Russia’s latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub
Over the period of its operation, the Shipyard has built 132 nuclear-powered vessels or more than a half of the nuclear-powered fleet of the Soviet Union and Russia, the CEO informed
Read more
Russia cannot subsidize Belarusian economy selling gas at Smolensk price, says Putin
The difference in return on sales to Europe and Belarus for Gazprom is four-fold, the Russian president stated
Read more
Nord Stream 2 participants strive to complete project as soon as possible
Allseas has suspended pipelay activities until legal, technical, and environmental clarifications are received
Read more