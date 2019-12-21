Ukraine suggests areas ‘in the open field’ for forces pullback in Donbass - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. At the talks on disengagement of forces in Donbass, Ukraine proposed three patches ‘in the open field’ that will have an insignificant impact on security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Channel One on Saturday.

"According to my information, the Ukrainian side suggested three areas ‘in the open field’ which will have no impact on the security of people," Lavrov said.

A Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on Monday, for the first time after a three-year break. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of Germany, Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gathered in the Elysee Palace to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Donbass.

The seven-hour talks yielded a final document committing to paper a number of concrete accords. Among the summit’s expected results was an agreement to exchange prisoners-of-war in Donbass under the formula of "all identified for all identified" by the yearend. The summit’s participants also called for a complete and all-embracing ceasefire before the end of 2019 and agreed to support an accord within the framework of the Contact Group on the political settlement in eastern Ukraine on three additional sections of disengaging forces and weapons in the conflict area by the end of March 2020.