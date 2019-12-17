{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin, Erdogan to meet in early January in Turkey

No other visits and contacts are expected so far, according to the Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will meet in early January 2020 in order to participate in the launch ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, no other contacts between the two presidents are expected so far.

Read also
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, bilateral cooperation in telephone talks

"As you know, the two presidents will meet in early January, when TurkStream will be launched, it will happen in Turkey. It will provide them with an opportunity to discuss all pressing issues. No other visits and contacts are expected so far but they can quickly be added to the schedule," Peskov pointed out.

According to media reports, Ankara plans to host a Turkey-Russia summit on Syria in February 2020.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said that Erdogan and Putin would meet in Turkey on January 8 to launch TurkStream and discuss the situation in Syria and bilateral matters.

The Russian presidential spokesman, in turn, did not rule out on December 2 that the meeting between the two countries’ leaders could take place in Istanbul.

Russian senator reveals US embassy again failed to issue visa for him to take part in UNGA
The chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee underlined that it's nothing to do with the US jurisdiction as Washington has a special agreement with the UN guaranteeing that visas will be issued to all participants of UN events in the US
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to be fully equipped with modern systems by 2024
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Sergey Karakaev said that the share of modern missile systems at the RVSN has reached 76% by the end of 2019
Read more
Russia’s main New Year tree arrives in Kremlin
The preeminent symbol of the New Year is about 90 years old and 25 meters tall
Read more
Maduro says over 65% of Venezuelans want new parliament
According to Venezuela's Constitution, parliamentary election in the country should be held in 2020
Read more
A330 bound for Hong Kong aborts flight, lands at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo
Aeroflot’s press service said the plane returned to Sheremetyevo after one of the passengers felt sick
Read more
Erdogan says that withdrawal of Kurdish forces from buffer zone in Syria not complete
Turkey considers Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to be a terrorist organization
Read more
Kremlin asks journalists not to bring big banners to Putin’s press conference
Last year’s presidential news conference lasted 3 hours and 43 minutes
Read more
Russia to continue gas transit via Ukraine if it is expedient for Gazprom - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that a number of provisions and rulings of the Stockholm arbitration tribunal "are still unacceptable for the Russian side"
Read more
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to get next-generation hypersonic warheads
Two missile regiments armed with the latest Yars ICBMs will go on combat alert in Russia, according to the top brass
Read more
German top diplomat: Russia never requested Berlin extradite Moscow metro bomber
Heiko Maas said that Moscow had never submitted a request to extradite Zelimkhan Khangoshvili
Read more
Former USSR president Gorbachev accuses US of seeking global military dominance
According to Gorbachev, Russia and the United States should resume dialogue on arms control issues and move toward a nuclear-free world
Read more
Russia’s 2018 Olympic champion in figure skating, Alina Zagitova, suspends sporting career
Zagitova said she would continue her training, but will stay aside from major competitions
Read more
Positions of Putin and Zelensky don’t coincide on some issues - Kremlin
"Putin and Zelensky have started talking to each other", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told
Read more
Putin says Russia's position on global arms market strengthens despite sanctions
Exports of Russian arms and military equipment is growing, according to the president
Read more
Russian, Japanese companies plan to jointly design moon robot
The tentative agreement on cooperation was achieved when Japanese company representatives visited Russia this week
Read more
Simulated attacks repelled with Iskander missile system in southern Russia
The service members blocked the attackers, suppressed key firing positions and provided the Iskander missile system convoy with a chance to break through to the launching site
Read more
Russian weapons were illegally copied 500 times abroad over 17 years, says Rostech
In October, Rosoborontexport declared creation a consultative group for the protection of intellectual property rights within the framework of military-technical cooperation with other countries
Read more
Abramovich becomes top Russian mogul in foreign mass media
Mass media referred to Abramovich 9,684 times in 2019
Read more
Press review: Pentagon’s recent test proves US guilt on INF and Berlin row to sway EU ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 16
Read more
US reinstates sanctions on Fordow nuclear facility in Iran
The American diplomat did not answer the question of whether the restoration of sanctions would affect Russia
Read more
Pentagon concerned by Russia, China military buildup — secretary of defense
In his words, "China is expanding its economic ties across Asia," while Russia is attempting "to undermine NATO’s cohesion"
Read more
Russia became stronger in 2019, Kremlin says
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russia remains an island of stability in that ocean of turbulence"
Read more
Putin’s message to Erdogan is more constructive than Trump’s letter - Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia and Turkey continued to cooperate under the Sochi agreements
Read more
Sunken Russian submarine breaks surface off Sevastopol - source
The equipment did not belong to the Black Sea Fleet at that moment
Read more
Russian Olympic figure skating champion Zagitova says no thoughts of ending career
Earlier she announced her decision to take a break from competitions
Read more
US claims Russian ship making ‘unsafe maneuver’ off Florida coast
Anonymous US officials claim that the ship is not using running lights in low visibility weather and it is not responding to hails from other vessels
Read more
Defense contractor completes delivery of upgraded T-80BVM tanks to Russian troops
The T-80BVM is an upgraded version of the T-80BM tank, featuring an improved 125mm cannon and an enhanced 1,250 hp gas turbine engine
Read more
Russia retains world’s 2nd place by active combat aircraft — research data
The list of the world's top ten active aircraft types includes Russian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 frontline bombers
Read more
Kiev has not put forward new initiatives on UN mission in Donbass - Kremlin
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko said that Kiev could return to the idea of a UN contingent deployment to the areas in Donbass that are out of Ukraine’s control in case Ukraine’s leadership admits that the conflict fails to yield any result based on the Minsk accords
Read more
Kremlin: Record-breaking number of journalists accredited to Putin’s news conference
Last year saw 1,702 reporters covering the event, now the number is 1,895
Read more
Assad says US selling stolen Syrian oil to Turkey
The Syrian leader noted that before the Americans, the Jabhat al-Nusra and later the Islamic State used these wells
Read more
Nginx dispute already affected IT market — Kremlin official
Peskov added that the infringement on the right to create open-source products while being a corporate employee was even more dangerous
Read more
Putin compares Russian truck maker Kamaz with phoenix rising from ashes
Putin met with Rostec Director General Sergei Chemezov and Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin
Read more
French top diplomat: Dialogue with Russia key for building security architecture in Europe
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France said that "we need to open doors for dialogue with Russia, without denying the difficulties, confrontation and issues"
Read more
Russian Strategic Missile Forces to test-launch 6 ICBMs in 2020
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that five of those test-launches will be carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome
Read more
Erdogan says Sarraj is the only legitimate leader in Libya
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara could send its servicemen to Libya once a corresponding request came from the Government of National Accord
Read more
Russian warship tracks movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
A spokesman for a Russian defense ministry division said that the Vyshny Volochek fast attack guided missile craft is controlling the US ship’s movements
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest frigate and corvette to Russian Navy by New Year
Both warships are at the stage of their state trials, the shipyard's CEO said
Read more
Assad points out two ways of weakening US presence in Syria
The Syrian president noted that the exact number of American troops in Syria is hard to determine
Read more
Union of Donbass Volunteers evolves into serious force over five years - chairman
Social adaptation of Donbass defenders, the international community informing about the situation there and young people’s patriotic education topped the agenda of the fifth congress of the public organization Union of Donbass Volunteers
Read more
Putin, Merkel discussed gas transit via Ukraine after January 1 — Kremlin
Leaders of Russia and Germany gave a positive assessment of the results of the Normandy Four summit, held in Paris on December 9, according to the Kremlin’s press service
Read more
Railway bridge over Amur river to China will be built by end of 2020, envoy says
The timeframe for its completion has been repeatedly postponed
Read more
Residents returning to their homes in central Syria
People are now returning to the town of Karnaz in Syria's Aleppo province despite continuing shellings by Islamic State militants
Read more
Russian, Belarusian prime ministers discuss integration, energy dialogue issues
The sides also discussed the dates of future governmental contacts
Read more
Russia, Ukraine complete gas transit talks in Vienna
Read more
Turkey may close Incirlik air base for US in case of sanctions on Ankara — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "the decision on whether to close the Incirlik air base [for the United States] lies with us"
Read more
Opel resumes car sales in Russia
The company left the Russian market in 2015
Read more
First regiment equipped with Avangard system to assume combat duty by year-end
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the first rocket regiment with the Avangard missile system will be deployed at the the Dombarovskaya Rocket Division
Read more
Trump slams Fox News for interview with ex-FBI Chief, Congressman Schiff
Comey and Schiff are scheduled to appear on Fox News Sunday morning
Read more
Senator says Russia should leave Japanese politician’s remark on Kuril Islands unanswered
Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Russia is not going to discuss dividing the Kuril Islands
Read more
Putin instructs Cabinet to adopt roadmap to implement military cooperation strategy
The president stressed that priority should be given to "members of the CSTO, the CIS and other traditional partners, in particular on the African continent"
Read more