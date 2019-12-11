{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, bilateral cooperation in telephone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks on Wednesday on the request of the Turkish side
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin


MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation and urged to boost joint efforts in the war on terror in Syria, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"Special attention was paid to the situation in Syria. The leaders called for intensified joined efforts against the terrorist threat, including in the Idlib province and in the country’s northeast. [They] underscored the need to implement in full the Russian-Turkish agreements on cooperation in those areas," the Kremlin said.

Erdogan says that Russian-Turkish relations are no alternative to ties with NATO

The two leaders hope for progress in the work of Syria’s constitutional committee, and "are ready to facilitate political dialogue in the future," the Kremlin added.

Apart from that, the presidents touched upon the Libyan crisis. The heads of state voiced their concern about fighting outside Tripoli, the Kremlin said. According to the two leaders, "a speedy ceasefire and resumption of intra-Libyan peace talks could facilitate" normalization of the situation in Libya.

Putin and Erdogan discussed some pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties. They focused on the importance of further implementation of joint plans in energy and military-technical cooperation, the Kremlin said.

The Turkish president also briefed the Russian leader of his contacts during the NATO summit in London, the Kremlin added.

The two leaders held the phone talks at request of the Turkish side.

