Dialogue between Russia, UK would benefit both, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Efforts to promote dialogue between Moscow and London would benefit both nations and the entire European continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to Boris Johnson, congratulating him on his re-election as British Prime Minister. The message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"Allow me to congratulate you on your re-election as prime minister. I am confident that efforts to promote constructive dialogue and interaction in various areas would be fully in line with the interests of our countries and the entire European continent," the message reads.

The Russian president wished Johnson good health and success as prime minister.