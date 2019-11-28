Russia interested in Organization of Islamic Cooperation reforms, says envoy

UFA, November 28. /TASS/. The administration of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is carrying out active efforts to reform the association, and Moscow is interested in it. Russian Permanent Representative to the OIC Ramazan Abdulatipov stated on Thursday at a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World strategic vision meeting.

"Celebrating the organization’s anniversary, a number of OIC member states rightfully raise the issue of improving the effectiveness of this important international organization, in particular through reforms, demanding that the structure of the OIC general secretariat be reformed," he noted.

Abdulatipov said that the council of the foreign ministers of the member states and the organization’s administration are already working on alternatives for updating it. "We are working with representatives for the member states and indicate our interest in reforming the OIC chiefly with the goal of providing our full-fledged participation as an observer state in the OIC’s activity," the Russian permanent representative highlighted.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an international intergovernmental organization of Muslim states that was created in 1969. Before June 2011, it was called the Organization of the Islamic Conference. Its headquarters is in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). The supreme governing body, the Islamic Summit, is convened every three years. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen (Saudi Arabia) is the organization’s Secretary-General. Currently, 57 states are OIC members. Russia has an observer status.