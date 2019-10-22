Putin informs Assad on outcomes of talks with Erdogan — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed Syrian President Bashar Assad on the memorandum of understanding signed on the outcomes of the talks between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"On the initiative of the Russian side, Vladimir Putin held a phone call with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad," Peskov informed. "The Russian head of state informed his Syrian colleague of the outcomes of the meeting with Erdogan, which lasted for over six hours. He also listed the main points of the memorandum of understanding approved on the outcomes of the meeting."

According to Peskov, the Russian leader stressed that the main goal is to recover Syrian territorial integrity and to continue political regulation efforts, including the work related to the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Assad supports the decisions taken on the outcomes of the talks, the Kremlin spokesman added. "President al-Assad thanked Vladimir Putin, expressed his full support for the results of the work and stated that he is ready to send Syrian border guards to the [Syrian-Turkish] border along with the Russian military police," he said.

During the talks, Putin and Erdogan discussed Operation Peace Spring, launched by Turkey on October 9. The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Ankara’s incursion into Syria has triggered an outcry in the region and across the world.

On October 17, the United States, represented by Vice President Mike Pence, reached a deal with Erdogan to pause Operation Peace Spring. Turkey consented to a 120-hour ceasefire so that Kurdish units making up the coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) could leave the areas of the border security zone that Ankara is attempting to create.

Starting midday October 23, the Russian military police and Syrian border guards will arrive at the Syrian-Turkish border to monitor the withdrawal of Kurdish military formations to the depth of 30 km from the border. In 150 hours, Russia and Turkey will begin the joint patrolling of the area.