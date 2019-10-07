Kremlin calls for refraining from steps that may hamper Syrian settlement

"In this case, it is important to refrain from any actions that may create obstacles on the path of Syrian settlement. We know that certain perspectives are opening up and we understand that it will be a long and thorny path. And now that the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been formed and when the date for its meetings has been appointed, it is vital to refrain from any steps that may harm Syrian settlement," he said.

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin calls for refraining from actions that may hamper Syrian settlement, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that Ankara is gearing up for an operation in northeastern Syria.

Meanwhile the Kremlin expects that in its preparations for an operation in northeastern Syria Turkey will proceed from the postulate that the territorial and political integrity of that country must be preserved.

"The Kremlin knows Turkey is committed to the postulate of Syria’s territorial and political integrity, to the understanding that Syria’s territorial integrity is the point of departure — both in the course of efforts to achieve a settlement in Syria and in all other matters. We hope that our Turkish counterparts will first and foremost adhere to this postulate in all situations," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

At the same time Moscow agrees that "Turkey may take action to ensure its security." "It means resistance to terrorist elements that may be hiding in Syria. But first and foremost we say that the territorial and political integrity of Syria must be observed," Peskov added.

According to Peskov, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey haven’t discussed Ankara’s plans to carry out a military operation in northeastern Syria. "However, you know that Russian and Turkish militaries and intelligence agencies maintain close contact," Peskov pointed out.