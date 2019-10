MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanai over the detention of Russian national Yulia Yuzik in Iran, Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday.

"Following Russian national Yulia Yuzik’s detention in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry has summoned the Iranian ambassador in order to establish the circumstances of the incident and ensure the Russian’s rights," she said.