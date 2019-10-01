Kremlin expects ‘Steinmeier formula’ to be finalized in Minsk

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects the Contact Group in Minsk to finalize the ‘Steinmeier formula’ and Kiev to formalize it officially, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We hope that the ‘Steinmeier formula’ will be finalized and the Ukrainian side will formalize it officially," he said, adding that it "might become one of important achievements of today’s meeting, apart from other results."