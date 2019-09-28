Russian legislator: Volker failed his mission as US Special Representative for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker failed his mission acting in the interests of the United States and not Kiev, Head of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said on Saturday.

"Kurt Volker was probably not particularly cynical in his mission, rather, he sincerely believed in what he was defending. But the result, as you know, is zero. I think for the simple reason that the US, and not Ukraine, always remained the subject of his faith. You cannot blame him, but the mission is no less disastrous," Kosachev wrote on his Facebook page.

Kosachev noted that it was in the interests of the United States and not Ukraine to "insist all this time on Moscow’s exclusive responsibility for what is happening in the south-east of Ukraine."

Thus, according to Kosachev, Volker rendered "a disservice" to Kiev, only postponing and delaying the implementation of the Minsk agreements with all interested parties by his actions". "Kurt Volker is a true American. And this made his mission impossible," Kosachev added.

On Friday, CNN, citing three sources, reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned amid fallout over the whistleblower scandal involving Ukraine.