Russia expects to cooperate with China on Syrian recovery

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to cooperate with Beijing on Syria’s post-conflict recovery, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an article published in the International Affairs magazine.

"Beijing is raising its profile in Syrian affairs, which opens up the possibility of China participating in the post-conflict recovery along with Russia and other states as the situation in Syria noticeably improves," the senior diplomat stated. "We aim to cooperate with China extensively in resolving Syria’s current issues and promoting the soonest normalization of the lives of the Syrian people. We commend Russian-Chinese cooperation against the peremptory attempts by the West to accuse Damascus of chemical attacks and in this context, impose unnatural attributive functions to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons."