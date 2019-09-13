Russia ready for Normandy Four summit under several conditions, says Kremlin

"We think that this meeting needs to be held, and we agree with the French president that it can be held in Paris, that is, we are ready to go to Paris, but several issues need to be resolved first," Ushakov said.

He stated that on the outcomes of the September 7 prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, "everybody understands that a Normandy Four summit is necessary so that we can discuss possible further steps on activating crisis regulation in eastern Ukraine with the new Ukrainian leader."

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready to take part in the Normandy Four summit in Paris, however, several conditions need to be fulfilled, namely from the side of Kiev, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

Ushakov listed three basic conditions "that can ensure the success of the upcoming summit, if they are adhered to." The Kremlin aide stated that the issue of the disengagement of forces in three Donbass settlements must be sorted out, which, according to him, the leaders’ aides and the Contact Group have been discussing for a long time.

"We also find it important to fix the so-called Steinmeier Formula in writing within the framework of the Contact Group in the run-up to the summit. This formula envisages that the law on the special status of Donbass will be enforced temporarily on election day and permanently on the outcomes of the election following the publication of the final report by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. And our third important condition is the preliminary agreement on the outcomes of the summit, that is, agreement on the results that will be presented to the public and that will serve as the framework for further work on crisis regulation," he specified.

The Kremlin aide noted that "taking into account all these factors, we can agree on the specific date of the summit." "We know that previous meetings, summits in Paris and Berlin ended in certain agreements that were not always implemented by the Ukrainian side. Now we want an iron-clad agreement that would facilitate real measures on crisis regulation," Ushakov concluded.