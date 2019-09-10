Kremlin has no evidence Smolenkov worked for CIA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not conducting a search for a former employee of the presidential staff, Oleg Smolenkov, and has no evidence if he was a CIA agent, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.
"No, I am unable to confirm this, because I do not know if he was an agent or not. I can merely confirm that there was such an employee of the presidential staff and that he was dismissed at a certain point," Peskov said, when asked if he could confirm Smolenkov was a CIA agent.
The presidential spokesman said the Kremlin was not looking for this Russian citizen.
"Searching for people is not our business," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin knew anything about Smolenkov’s real whereabouts.