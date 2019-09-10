Kremlin has no evidence Smolenkov worked for CIA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not conducting a search for a former employee of the presidential staff, Oleg Smolenkov, and has no evidence if he was a CIA agent, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"No, I am unable to confirm this, because I do not know if he was an agent or not. I can merely confirm that there was such an employee of the presidential staff and that he was dismissed at a certain point," Peskov said, when asked if he could confirm Smolenkov was a CIA agent.