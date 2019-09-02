Putin’s visit to Mongolia aims to show Russia’s role in Asia, says expert

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Mongolia is aimed to activate Russian foreign policy in Asia, Program Director of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Timofey Bordachev told TASS on Monday.

"I think that this visit has been relevant for a long time. [Mongolian] President Khaltmaagiin Battulga participated in the Eastern Economic Forum for the third time, and Russia steadily implements the concept of building a vast Eurasian space, where Mongolia has an important role. In general, Russia is activating its contacts in Asia," the expert said, adding that Putin’s visit is of strategic importance for both countries. "Of course, we are talking about a country that directly borders us, is our big neighbor that we must keep in mind at all times."

Bordachev noted that despite its small population and economy, Mongolia plays an important role in the region due to its location. "All neighboring countries are definitely interested in having Mongolia as a cooperation region," he stated.

According to the expert, Putin’s visit to Ulan Bator has been planned for a long time, and the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the US and Mongolia has not affected the Russian leader’s intention to visit Mongolia, which is why there are no grounds to talk about geopolitical competition between Russia and the US.

"I don’t think we are talking about a fight for Mongolia. Of course, our American partners try to make their mark everywhere they can, however, in this case, this is no cause for concern or tensions from the side of Russia or China," Bordachev pointed out. "Mongolia’s current administration aims to strengthen cooperation with Russia and China to a greater extent than the previous governments, which still tried to balance out the relations with Moscow and Beijing and their relations with Washington. For the Mongolian side, cooperation with Russia is very important, because it helps to balance the inevitable growth of China’s influence."

On Monday, Putin has arrived on an official visit to Mongolia’s Ulan Bator. On Tuesday, the Russian leader will hold talks with his Mongolian colleague Khaltmaagiin Battulga, sign a permanent Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Mongolia and take part in the celebratory events timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol.