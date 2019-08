MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A military operation of Syrian troops in the town of Khan Sheikhoun does not violate any agreement, including agreements between Russia and Turkey on the formation of the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Speaking about the situation in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, particularly in Khan Sheikhoun and in the surrounding areas, the Syrian armed forces, as supported by us, are not violating any agreement," Lavrov said.