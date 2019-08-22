Kremlin unaware of radiation poisoning of those injured at Severodvinsk testing range

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said on Thursday that he was unaware of any cases of radiation poisoning sustained by those who were injured in an explosion at the Severodvinsk naval testing range.

"I am not aware of it, I do not know what doctors you are talking about. It is necessary to know specifically what doctors are mentioned, who they are. In this case, we cannot speak impersonally," he said, commenting on the reports circulated by a number of media outlets claiming that doctors in the Arkhangelsk Region were not warned about the radiation poisoning of the patients delivered to their hospitals after the accident occurred at the naval testing range on the White Sea coast.