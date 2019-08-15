Putin says Russia, India enjoy 'exceptional strategic partnership'

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national Independence Day of India, the Kremlin’s press unit reported on Thursday.

"Your country is justly proud of the excellent achievements in economy, science, culture and other spheres. India is enjoying high standing on the world arena," the Russian leader underlined.

Putin "lauded the dynamic development of the Russian-Indian relations in the spirit of an exceptional strategic partnership and affirmed that the bilateral cooperation will continue to fruitfully prosper in all spheres, as well as that the constructive interaction in solving burning issues of regional and international agendas will be boosted further in the best interests of the two nations and for the sake of ensuring stability and security in Asia and in the whole world," the telegram reads.