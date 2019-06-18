Internal Ministry to strictly punish officers for provocations in drug cases

ISTRA /Moscow Region/, June 18. /TASS/. The leadership of the Russian Internal Ministry will strictly penalize its officers for staging provocations when investigating drug crimes, First Deputy Internal Minister Alexander Gorovoy told reporters on Tuesday, officially opening a traffic police training center in Istra, Moscow Region.

"Today, there truly was a reason to revise Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code in a certain way… But this should be assessed in its entirety. They say there was a provocation with the evidence part, we will categorically take the strictest measures against the officers who were involved in this," he said.