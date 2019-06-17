Russia not going to meddle in Hong Kong situation, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the situation in Hong Kong is China’s domestic affair and it is not going to meddle into it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"You know that this is China’s domestic affair de jure," Peskov said, answering a question on the Kremlin’s stance on the events in Hong Kong. "Certainly, we are not going to intervene here," he stressed.

On Sunday, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong’s citizens (up to 1 mln according to some estimates) took to the streets in protest against a proposed bill on extraditing criminal suspects to mainland China. The opponents of this initiative claim that this could result in handing political dissidents over to Beijing. The initial rally was peaceful and well-organized.

However, by midnight some radically minded demonstrators refused to leave the streets, and attempted to storm the parliament building and break through metallic barriers. Police used tear gas and rubber batons to disperse the crowd. At least three police officers were wounded and other participants of clashes were detained.