Putin orders to build up team of Russian specialists battling wildfires in Greece

MOSCOW, August 9./TASS/. Following an emergency appeal from the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders to build up the Russian team of specialists combatting wildfires in central Greece, the Kremlin press service reports on Monday.

"In view of an emergency appeal from the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued instructions to build up the Russian grouping engaged in putting out fires in central areas of the Hellenic Republic," the press service said.

Earlier on Monday, the fight against wildfires was discussed in a phone call between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. In his turn, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said after a conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Greece had requested another Be-200 aircraft from Russia for putting out wildfires.

Greece has been in the middle of a heatwave for over ten days, and with temperatures climbing to 47 degrees Celsius at certain times. A Russian amphibious plane has been in Greece since the end of June, putting out major fires on a daily basis. According to the Greek media, the Russian plane has proved high efficiency in combatting the fires.