NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. Ukraine cannot win its conflict with Russia even with Western backing, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

"The Ukrainian military will not be able, even with Western backing - hundreds of billions of dollars of it - to expel the Russian military from parts of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine doesn’t have the industrial capacity, neither does NATO or the United States," he noted in a video posted on his X account.

"And it (Ukraine - TASS) doesn’t have the people. Russia has a hundred million more in population than Ukraine does. And that means that further support from the West for the Ukrainian military only means more dead Ukrainians and a further degraded Western economy in the US and in Germany, particularly," Carlson added.

The US journalist said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready for a serious compromise on Ukraine. In his interview with Carlson, Putin said that Russia had never rejected dialogue on Ukraine but after the disruption of the talks in Istanbul in March 2022 would not take the first step.