MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is recruiting police and security officers without combat experience to assault units in the Kharkov Region due to the sever shortage of soldiers, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Such solutions concerning interior troops are being used in the Kharkov Region. Due to the shortage of soldiers on the frontline and the obvious deficit of the mobilization resource, the Kiev regime has little choice but to send law enforcement officers to the front. They form assault units from these people, but it doesn’t men that these units will be effective <…> We don’t rule out that the Nazi leadership applies such solutions to Security Service officers," he said adding that policemen often have no combat experience.

Such decisions, in his words, may trigger a crime wave because "there will be no one to maintain law and order in cities."