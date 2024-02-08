Russian forces foil two rotations of Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk area

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East broke up two rotations of Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk area during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"Units of the Battlegroup East continue to fulfil combat tasks of the special military operation in the southern Donetsk area. Artillery systems and heavy flamethrowers hit strongholds and areas of the deployment of manpower of the 23rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, the 72nd mechanized brigade and the 128th territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Urozhaynoye, Ugledar, Dobrovolye, Voduyanoye, and Staromayorskoye. During the day two attempted rotations of enemy troops on the frontline positions were foiled," he said.

Artyomovsk area

Russian forces have neutralized more than ten Ukrainian troops in the Artyomovsk area and hit a Javelin anti-tank system with the use of a drone, the Russian defense ministry said.

"During a raid to the line of combat engagement in the Artyomovsk area, reconnaissance operatives of the Battlegroup South spotted in a forest a masked position of a Javelin anti-tank system ready for firing. Several hours later, a group of Ukrainian troops headed toward the Javelin system covered by a camouflage netting. When they were approaching the position, reconnaissance operatives opened fire at the enemy. As a result, more than ten nationalists were neutralized by fire from the Fagot system and snipers," it said, adding that later a drone dropped explosives and destroyed the Javelin system.

Krasny Liman area

Mortar men of Russia’s Central Military District have foiled a rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the course of the special military operation, the Russian defense ministry told TASS.

"The crew of a 2B9M Vasilek tugged automatic mortar neutralized a group of Ukrainian troops spotted by reconnaissance operatives in the Kiev-controlled Serebryansky forestry. The mortar crew hit the manpower of Ukrainian nationalists who were rotating at a stronghold. The success of this operation became possible thanks to close cooperation with reconnaissance operatives and reconnaissance drone operators," it said.

According to the ministry, the artillery of the Battlegroup Center note the high efficiency of the Vesilek mortar, which can both deliver pinpoint strikes and hit large area targets.