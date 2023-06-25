Russian forces destroy ammo warehouse of Ukrainian territorial brigade in Kherson region

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed an ammunition warehouse and over 50 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kherson direction, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two vehicles, as well as the US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed during the day in the Kherson direction. In addition, an ammunition depot of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the village of Kazatskoye, Kherson region," he said.