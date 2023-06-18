DPR’s Gorlovka shelled over 1,600 times since early 2022, 111 residents killed — mayor

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops more than 1,600 times since February 2022, with more than 110 civilians being killed and 400 being wounded, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said on Sunday.

"Since February 24, 2022, Gorlovka has been shelled 1,673 times. <…> Regrettably 111 city residents have been killed over this time and 400 have been wounded," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.