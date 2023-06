DONETSK, June 18. /TASS/. Two settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops was reported in <…> Ozeryanovka. Ten rockets were fired from a multiple launch rocket system. Ten more rockets were fired at Mikhailovka," it said.