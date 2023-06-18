Two civilians wounded in DPR’s Yasinovataya in shelling attack by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, June 18. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in the city of Yasinivataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Dmitry Shevchenko, said on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, a 62-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling.

"Regrettably, one more man, born in 1963, was wounded in Yasinovataya," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops fired about 40 artillery rounds at the city.