Ukrainian troops become active along line of engagement — DPR

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have become more active along the entire line of combat engagement, Yan Gagin, an advisor to Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, told TASS on Saturday.

"We should note the adversary’s seriously increased activity along the entire line of combat engagement. They’ve become more active both in the air and on [their] rear positions where supply services are working very actively," he said.

The official specified that Ukrainian units are testing defenses trying to locate weak spots.

Servicemen and commanders from several units on various sections of the frontline confirmed this information to TASS.

The bombardments of communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have intensified as well. According to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC), from midnight until 5 p.m. on Saturday, the observers recorded over 30 instances of shelling of residential blocks in Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and Gorlovka. As a result, two people were killed, including a four-year-old child, and seven people were wounded.