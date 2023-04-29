Russia strikes Ukrainian Kherson battlegroup’s command staff with precision weapons

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by seaborne precision weapons against the command staff of the Ukrainian battlegroup Kherson on the evening of April 28 during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"A multiple strike by long-range seaborne precision weapons was delivered against the location of the command staff of the Ukrainian integrated battlegroup Kherson. The goal of the strike was achieved," the spokesman said.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams continued active operations for destroying the enemy on the western outskirts of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units provided support for the assault teams on the flanks," Konashenkov added.

Operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the Russian southern battlegroup thwarted the enemy’s attempts to counter-attack from the settlements of Chasov Yar, Kalinina and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In the past 24 hours, Russian combat aircraft flew seven sorties while the battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 58 firing objectives in that area, he specified.

Russian forces destroy over 575 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

"The enemy’s total losses in that [Donetsk] direction amounted to over 575 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, two Akatsiya and Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a D-30 howitzer and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars," the general reported.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in LPR

"Air defense capabilities destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Raigorodka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In the past 24 hours, they intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," Konashenkov said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Kotlyarovka an Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, Kremennaya, Novodruzhesk and Oborotnovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka and Slavnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he added.

Four Ukrainian subversive groups neutralized in Kupyansk area

"In areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Timkova, Sinkovka and Kotlyarovka, the activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the general reported.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in DPR

"In the area of the settlement of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In addition, in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the Russian battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Ugledar, Novopol and Uspenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

Russian forces strike over 90 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 92 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 126 areas," the general said.

Over 85 Ukrainian troops destroyed in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours totaled over 85 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and two D-20 and D-30 howitzers," Konashenkov reported.

In addition, in areas near the settlements of Shakhtyorskoye and Uspenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 110th territorial defense brigades, he specified.

Russian forces destroy 75 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Krasny Liman area

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical aircraft and artillery from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Ostrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny, Torskoye, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. As many as 75 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed" in that direction in the past 24 hours, the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the western battlegroup struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Kamenka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses totaled over 70 Ukrainian personnel, five armored combat vehicles, a vehicle with ammunition, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer," Konashenkov added.

20 Ukrainian troops, howitzer wiped out in Kherson area

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman concluded.