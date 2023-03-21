Propaganda fight against Russia involves all available Western forces — Presidential envoy

ULYANOVSK, March 21. /TASS/. The West has involved all available forces and means to combat Russia on the informational front, Igor Komarov, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Volga Federal District, said during a meeting on national security in Ulyanovsk Tuesday.

The meeting, presided by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, focused on measures, aimed at prevention of dissemination of terrorism and extremism propaganda and knowingly false information by Western intelligence agencies in order to split the Russian society.

"The relevance of this issue is obvious both for the Volga Federal District and the entire country. Today, our society experiences serious social, political and communicational changes, caused by geopolitical tensions, the special military operation and the growing influence of the Internet. The fight against Russia on the frontline of information and propaganda involves all forces and means of our enemies," Komarov stated.