Shi’i armed groups fire three missiles at US base in Syria

BEIRUT, February 9. /TASS/. Armed Shi’i militias from the ‘Islamic Resistance of Iraq’ movement have launched a missile attack on the US military base near the Koniko gas field in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, the Sham FM radio station said, adding that three missiles were fired.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions on its premises. There were no other details so far.

On February 8, the US military base near the Al-Omar oilfield in eastern Syria came under a drone attack.

Since October 17, 2023, US facilities in the region were targeted with 168 attacks. The Shi’i militias informed that they had conducted those operations "in response to the aggression unleashed against the Palestinians by the US-backed occupation regime of Israel.".