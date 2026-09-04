Five killed, 14 wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched around 150 attacks on the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, killing five civilians and injuring 14 others, Acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev said on Max messenger.

"Ukrainian strikes killed five people in the Shebekinsky municipal district, including ambulance workers. <...> Fourteen people were injured in the Grayvoronsky, Rakityansky and Shebekinsky municipal districts. Nine of the wounded are still hospitalized. Doctors assess one of them to be in serious condition," he wrote.

Ukrainian forces carried out 148 attacks on Russia’s western Belgorod Region, including eight artillery and multiple rocket launcher strikes, and dropped explosives from drones five times. The attacks targeted the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Valuysky, Volokonovsky, Grayvoronsky, Gubkinsky, Ivnyansky, Korochansky, Krasnogvardeysky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Novoooskolsky, Prokhorovsky, Rakityansky, Rovensky and Shebekinsky municipal districts.

Shuvaev added that air defenses downed and intercepted 123 Ukrainian drones over the region.