FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, 490 UAVs neutralized

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Air defenses detected and destroyed 490 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

A fire broke out at an oil depot following a drone attack on Sochi and Sirius.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 490 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on September 3 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on September 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were downed over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Orenburg, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Samara, Smolensk and Tula regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry.

- Air defenses destroyed 50 drones over the Kaluga Region in western Russia, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max messenger.

- He said the drones were destroyed over the Babyninsky, Borovsky, Dzerzhinsky, Zhukovsky, Iznoskovsky, Maloyaroslavetsky, Peremyshlsky, Tarussky, Ferzikovsky and Yukhnovsky municipal districts, as well as on the outskirts of Kaluga and Obninsk.

- Air defenses shot down 35 drones approaching Moscow since midnight, according to TASS calculations based on reports by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out at an oil depot following a drone attack on Sochi, a resort city on Russia’s Black Sea coast, and Sirius, a federal territory in southern Russia, the regional emergency response center said.

- The attack also damaged windows in several residential buildings, other structures and caused fires in some areas, which emergency crews quickly extinguished.

- Emergency and special services are working at sites where drone debris was found.

- Vehicle traffic was temporarily restricted on sections of three roads in the Orenburg Region in southern Russia, including two sections of the M-5 highway, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.