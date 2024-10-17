Rock collapse kills three miners in Russia’s Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 17. /TASS/. A rock collapse occurred at a mine in Kamchatka, in Russia’s Far East, killing three miners, Emergencies Minister of the Kamchatka Territory Sergey Lebedev said.

"Information was received that there was a rock collapse in the drift number 3 of the mine of JSC "Bystrinskaya Mining Company Kumroch," he wrote on his VKontakte page.

An unofficial paramilitary mine rescue team with the appropriate equipment was sent to the scene. "Three dead people were found. The bodies were pulled out from under the rubble. They are being pulled to the surface," he said.