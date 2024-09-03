Power cut in Energodar, two districts of Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 3. /TASS/. Power was cut in the city of Energodar, which hosts the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and two districts of the Zaporozhye Region due to a damaged power line, Energodar officials said.

"There was an emergency power outage after a power line outside the city sustained damage. The power cut affected the city of Energodar and the Kamensk-Dneprovsky and Vasilievsky districts," the Energodar City Administration said on Telegram.

Electricity supply will be resumed after the cause of the emergency shutdown is eliminated, Energodar officials said.

Energodar sits on the eastern bank of the Dnieper. It is home to staff from the Zaporozhye NPP and their family members. In 2022 Energodar came under the control of the Russian Federation. On September 30, following a referendum, it joined Russia as part of the Zaporozhye Region.