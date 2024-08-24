Drone debris causes fire in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor

VORONEZH, August 24. /TASS/. Drone debris caused a fire and explosions in Russia’s Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"On-duty air defenses and electronic warfare systems destroyed and jammed several more unmanned aerial vehicles in the Voronezh Region. Drone debris caused a fire, which led to the detonation of explosive items. No more casualties or damage to civilian facilities were reported," he wrote on Telegram.

Response teams are working at the site; a drone alert remains in effect in the region, the governor added.