Power cable fire at Salaryevo metro station in Moscow extinguished

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A fire of a power cable in a transformer substation at the Salaryevo metro station of the Sokolnicheskaya line of the Moscow metro has been extinguished, emergency response services told TASS.

"The fire has been extinguished. No casualties occurred," the agency source said.

According to him, a short circuit was the cause of the fire.

Salaryevo has resumed normal operation. "Salaryevo is running on both sides for passengers. Movement on the Sokolnicheskaya line is carried out in normal mode," the message reads.

Earlier the station was closed at the request of the Russian Emergencies Ministry; trains skipped this stop on their regular routes.