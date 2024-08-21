Three people killed in school shooting in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BELGRADE, August 21. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a high school in the town of Sanski Most in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the klix.ba news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to it, among the dead were the school principal and the secretary. The attacker was one of the employees, and there is no information about his arrest yet, the news outlet said.

According to other unofficial information, the attacker shot himself in the head and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.