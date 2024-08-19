Open fire eliminated on gas pipeline in Sterlitamak

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Firefighters eliminated the open fire on an overhead gas pipeline in Sterlitamak, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"The open fire was eliminated," the press service said.

The Mayor’s Office said earlier on Monday that the explosion occurred on the pipeline of the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant. According to the Ministry of Emergencies, depressurization took place at the overhead gas pipeline with further flare burning of liquefied gas. Three people were injured as a result.

The worksite of the plant is functioning normally after the fire outbreak.