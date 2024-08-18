Two women wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 18. /TASS/. Two women were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"A woman received injuries as a result of a drone attack on the village of Vyazovoye. She was taken to a hospital in Belgorod," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, a drone detonated near a parked car in the city of Shebekino. "A woman received shrapnel wounds and was taken to a hospital in Belgorod. The car was damaged," he wrote.

Another drone attacked a passenger car in the village of Yasnye Zori. The car was burned down.