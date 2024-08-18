Over 1,700 people evacuated from border areas of Kursk Region in 24 hours

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Over 1,700 people were evacuated from border areas of the Kursk Region in 24 hours, a source in the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"In 24 hours, actions to evacuate residents of border areas were carried out in four municipal districts of the region. More than 1,700 people left for safe regions on their own or in organized groups," the source said.

Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 children, are in 174 emergency shelters in 24 regions across Russia.