All four pilots of Tu-22M3 crashed in Irkutsk Region found alive — governor

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Pilots of the Tu-22M3 plane that crashed in the Irkutsk Region ejected and were found alive, Governor Igor Kobzev said on his Telegram channel.

"Indeed, such information was received by the officer on duty of the regional disaster medicine center at 22:18 [17:18 Moscow time - TASS]. According to the Defense Ministry, the plane was a military one, a Tu-22M3. It was performing a planned sortie. Four pilots ejected. All of them have been found already," Kobzev said.

The governor told TASS that two pilots are in satisfactory condition, while the other two are currently being examined.

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Tu-22M3 plane crashed in the Irkutsk Region during a planned sortie. According to preliminary information, the crash was caused by a malfunction.