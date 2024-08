IRKUTSK, August 15. /TASS/. The fire at the Tu-22M3 bomber crash site has been promptly eliminated, Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev said told TASS.

"The fire has been promptly eliminated. The situation is calm," he said.

On August 15, a Tu-22M3 plane crashed in the Irkutsk Region during a planned sortie. The crew ejected; the plane crashed in an unpopulated area.