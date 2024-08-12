Russian citizen charged with cyber fraud in US released on bail

NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. A Florida District Court has released on bail Russian national Pavel Kublitsky accused of cyber fraud in the US, according to a document published in the court’s electronic database.

"Based upon the stipulation of the parties and the information contained therein, the Court finds that <...> the bond to secure the release of Defendant Kublitsky may be posted," the document reads. According to it, the bond amounted to $100,000. The defendant will be placed under house arrest. He will be able to leave his residence only for medical reasons, a court summons, visits to a lawyer or religious services. Kublitsky had to "surrender all passports and travel documents;" he is also not allowed to use a smartphone.

In August, Kublitsky and Kazakh citizen Alexander Khodyrev were charged with cyber fraud. The US claims that the two men were involved in the activities of the WWH platform on the Darknet. Allegedly, that platform was used for purchasing stolen bank account numbers and fake documents, as well as for hiring hackers. The two were charged with conspiracy for trafficking in unauthorized access devices and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

The court documents also noted that the accused arrived in South Florida in December 2022, having applied for asylum in the US. They were not officially employed.